Moreover, these voters are dead-set against Republicans who speak ill of the twice-impeached, racist authoritarian who tried to steal the 2020 election. Pew reports: “A 63% majority of Republicans say their party should be not too (32%) or not at all (30%) accepting of elected officials who openly criticize Trump, according to the new survey. Just 36% of Republicans say the GOP should be very (11%) or somewhat (26%) accepting of officials who do so.” While 55 percent of Republicans say “the GOP should be accepting of officials who agree with Democrats on some important issues,” no one can oppose the cult leader and remain viable in the party.