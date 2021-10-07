They suggest that they are arguing on behalf of their customers, even as they whip their customers up to complain. They use scare tactics to claim that the reporting will be bad for minorities and low-income individuals, when the exact opposite is true: giving the IRS information and resources will allow it to concentrate enforcement scrutiny on high-earners who accrue income in opaque ways, where it belongs. Their tax-cheat customers do indeed have something to fear from information-reporting — but no one else does.