Writing all this sometimes feels pointless. Protectionism has become one of those zombie ideas that continue to move forward despite all the evidence showing them to be wrong. Most worryingly, it is part of a sea change in the United States’ basic outlook. From an optimistic and confident view that we can thrive in a world in which others also do well — a view borne out by the data — we are now retreating to a cold, curdled view of international life, one that is dark and zero-sum, in which we search for villains to blame for our problems. It’s a world in which we try to gain some narrow benefit for ourselves by cheating everyone else. In other words, it is the Donald Trump way.