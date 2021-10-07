How long the waters will stay off-limits is unclear. An estimated 144,000 gallons of oil gushed into Pacific Ocean near Huntington Beach (“Surf City USA”) this past weekend. It took days to stop the flow, and damage is still being assessed. Beaches are closed from Huntington south to Dana Point, also in Orange County. Birds found coated in sticky, stinky oil are being taken to rescue sanctuaries. Tar balls are washing up on the shore.
Peter H. Gleick: The California oil spill is a disaster for birds — and a warning about fossil fuels' threat to the planet
The ghastly spill is the latest evidence that it’s long past time to stop drilling for oil off the coast of California — or any other state where residents are opposed. Searches for oil beneath the ocean beds off our coasts are environmental disasters waiting to happen. They continue at the expense of greater development and use of more environmentally friendly technologies, such as wind power. Emissions from drilling contribute to climate change. And when drilling goes bad, it befouls the environment and the greater economy.
The California coast is beautiful — and an economic powerhouse. The environmental advocacy group Oceana estimates that fishing, tourism and recreation along the Pacific Ocean generate almost 600,000 jobs and $42.3 billion for California’s economy annually. Because of the spill, Huntington Beach canceled the final day of the Pacific Airshow, an event that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the town’s beaches, restaurants, hotels and stores. Fishing boats and whale-watching expeditions can’t enter or leave the Newport and Dana Point harbors.
Politicians across the state, from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) down, are calling for an end to offshore drilling. Don’t hold your breath. California has not issued new leases in state waters since a massive oil spill off Santa Barbara in 1969. In January, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) introduced legislation — co-sponsored by Democratic senators from Oregon and Washington, among others — to permanently ban drilling in federal waters along the West Coast. But such efforts are unlikely to attract much Republican support. Former president Donald Trump, after all, attempted to expand offshore drilling. Rep. Michelle Steel (R), whose district includes Huntington Beach, is less than clear about her position on drilling. “We have to clean up first,” she said in response to questions this week. (Her office did not respond to email and phone queries.)
Steel’s 2020 opponent, former congressman Harley Rouda (D), quickly pounced. “We are in a full-blown environmental crisis, but Michelle Steel’s refusal to stand up to her Big Oil and Gas donors is hurting Orange County’s beaches, wildlife, and economy,” he said in a statement this week.
Expect this to be an issue in this very purple district in 2022. The most recent annual polling by the Public Policy Institute of California, published in July, found 72 percent of residents — including Republicans living near the Pacific coast — want offshore drilling to end. The trend has accelerated over the past decade as interest has grown in both climate change and the promise of renewable energy sources. Offshore wind power and wave energy projects are supported by 88 percent of Democrats, 83 percent of independents and 75 percent of Republicans, the survey found. Little surprise that “Californians have the perception that oil drilling off the coast is not really part of California’s future,” as Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and chief executive, told me.
No new offshore drilling sites have been initiated in the federal waters three miles off the coast since the 1980s. Meanwhile, California’s use of clean power is growing — this spring, the state achieved a brief record: 94.5 percent reliance on renewable energy on a sunny April day. With nearly 40 million residents, California can’t do it all with renewables yet. But the amount of oil coming out of the Pacific is not worth the potential damage that extraction stands to inflict. The volume of oil pumped off the California coast declined 85 percent from 1995 to 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported this week, while the Gulf of Mexico produces in less than a week more oil than is retrieved off the entire West Coast in a year.
Investment in cleaner energy sources can’t come fast enough. Sadly, Californians are not unfamiliar with environmental disasters. The Santa Barbara coast spill of 1969 was one of the largest in U.S. history. A 2015 pipeline spill after a string of “preventable errors” pumped 100,000 gallons into the Pacific also near Santa Barbara. An oil tanker punctured by its own anchor spilled even more oil near Huntington Beach in 1990. What does this tell us? Accidents will happen, including large-scale disasters. But there’s a surefire way to reduce the risk from offshore drilling: Stop offshore drilling.