No new offshore drilling sites have been initiated in the federal waters three miles off the coast since the 1980s. Meanwhile, California’s use of clean power is growing — this spring, the state achieved a brief record: 94.5 percent reliance on renewable energy on a sunny April day. With nearly 40 million residents, California can’t do it all with renewables yet. But the amount of oil coming out of the Pacific is not worth the potential damage that extraction stands to inflict. The volume of oil pumped off the California coast declined 85 percent from 1995 to 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported this week, while the Gulf of Mexico produces in less than a week more oil than is retrieved off the entire West Coast in a year.