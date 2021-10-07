Like I say, I was a child. When I got older, I realized I was gay. It took me a little while to connect the dots but, once I did, I realized to my sadness that, even if such a ship appeared that Black people, my own people, would never allow me to board it. Because, according to the culture, my Blackness and my gayness were not allowed to coexist. I had to pick one or the other. This reality fragmented my personality for far too long, and in ways that were unhealthy for me and everyone around me.