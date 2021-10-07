But it also means the public won’t punish those who vote to raise the debt ceiling. Yet a lot of this conflict was about whether there would be a specific number of dollars attached to the next increase, which Democrats feared might be used against them. In fact, everyone will now move on, and precisely zero voters will say, “I was going to reelect my member of Congress, but then she voted for that temporary patch to the debt ceiling, so I’m through with her!”