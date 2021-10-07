Which brings us to the first lesson: Democrats should always assume Republican bad faith, and act accordingly.
After the vote ended, Schumer ripped Republicans for their “dangerous and risky partisan game.” That left Republicans with terribly hurt feelings. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) feigned outrage by saying Schumer had been “incredibly partisan" after Republicans "just helped them solve a problem.”
The bad faith from even supposedly reasonable Republicans is stunning. They treated their decision to conclude the crisis they created, thus refraining from destroying the American economy, like a generous personal favor to Schumer for which they deserved his obsequious thanks. There is absolutely no reason to think they won’t take the economy hostage again if they see advantage — and that applies to every single Republican in the Senate.
The second lesson: Voters don’t care about this stuff.
There’s nothing wrong with that; there are many facets of governing that the average American finds unspeakably boring. Where that becomes dangerous is if one side is foolish enough to believe they care about it.
Republicans understand that while you can get people to say they care about the national debt, they aren’t going to tune in closely to a conflict over the debt ceiling. That means if people see headlines about partisan bickering in Washington, they will default to blaming the party in charge — Democrats.
But it also means the public won’t punish those who vote to raise the debt ceiling. Yet a lot of this conflict was about whether there would be a specific number of dollars attached to the next increase, which Democrats feared might be used against them. In fact, everyone will now move on, and precisely zero voters will say, “I was going to reelect my member of Congress, but then she voted for that temporary patch to the debt ceiling, so I’m through with her!”
The third lesson: Though Republicans might want to create a temporary crisis, there’s only so far they’ll go.
Why did McConnell give in? Because he knew that while the public might not be concerned with an argument over the debt ceiling, an actual default would have been a catastrophe, and there’s a good chance he and his party would be blamed. He also knew that if he let it go too long, Democrats might create a filibuster carve-out for the debt ceiling, and he didn’t want to risk a precedent that could weaken his primary tool of obstruction.
The fourth lesson: Democrats won by hanging tough. This played out very differently than a similar battle in 2011, when Republicans used the threat of default to maneuver President Barack Obama and Democrats into an agreement imposing brutal spending cuts that weakened the post-Great Recession recovery.
This time there was no question that Democrats weren’t going to play that game. That has to become the model for any future replay of this crisis: You don’t negotiate with terrorists, and you don’t give policy concessions to keep the other party from sending America into default.
The final and most important lesson: Democrats have to avoid a repeat of this any way they can.
Throughout this crisis, Republicans said they wanted Democrats to raise the ceiling through reconciliation, so no Republican would have to be associated with it and Democrats would have to specify a dollar amount for the increase. A big and scary figure could presumably be used as a future GOP talking point.
Democrats wanted Republicans to join in responsibility for the increase. And as time went on, it became clear that their very complicated reconciliation bill (a.k.a. “Build Back Better”) wouldn’t be ready for a vote in time to avoid default anyway.
But now that the crisis has been averted, when that reconciliation bill is ready Democrats can use it to raise the debt limit by a trillion dollars, or a quadrillion, or a quintillion, or try to nullify it in other ways. It’s substantively meaningless, since it just allows the government to pay for what has already been appropriated.
It should be clear by now that this would be politically meaningless, too. Whatever potential political fallout from effectively canceling the debt limit is so minuscule that it pales next the great service it would do for their own ability to legislate, and for the country’s financial stability.
The bigger political picture is this: This debt ceiling fight changed nothing. Americans still dislike Congress. President Biden’s approval rating is still mediocre, though it might improve some if Democrats pass key legislation. Nevertheless, Democrats will still probably suffer big losses in the 2022 midterms. Nobody gained anything.
So why don’t we make a point of never going through this again?