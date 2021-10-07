But Egypt’s “strategy” is a wild goose chase that will produce few results and leave Biden exposed to congressional criticism when the next serious human rights violation inevitably occurs. The United States has already poured more than $1 billion in military assistance to Egypt and offered its leaders additional $170 million of the $300 million that Congress conditioned on human rights benchmarks. That’s more than enough to buy Egypt’s purported strategic cooperation. After all, most perks of this cooperation are policies the regime has deep interest in maintaining. The administration can work with Egypt on these issues while tying the congressionally benchmarked funds to genuine improvements in its human rights behavior, at a lower cost in energy and time.