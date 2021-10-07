It seems like my last memory from a previous life — a life of human interaction without constant precaution. On the first day of March 2020, I was seated at lunch next to the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis S. Collins, who was giving his best evaluation of the trauma ahead. The covid-19 virus was out in the public in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Pacific Northwest. A pandemic was likely. Collins estimated that perhaps 20 percent of Americans would eventually be infected (it was about a third by the end of the year). Depending on the disease’s mortality rate, he said, this could result in “hundreds of thousands of deaths.” Sobering news over chicken salad.