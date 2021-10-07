Nevertheless, which Republican candidates Trump chooses to support will say a lot about his standing in the party. For that reason, I’ll be tracking his endorsements and periodically ranking Republican contests in terms of their importance to his political future.
We can start with four races in which Trump has already issued endorsements:
1) Arizona’s Republican primary for governor
Trump has endorsed former news anchor Kari Lake, a neophyte candidate who is running as an ultra-MAGA conservative. Lake would not normally be considered a strong candidate, as she never ran for office before and does not have a long history of partisan political involvement. Indeed, she was a registered Democrat and a Barack Obama supporter in 2008, something that normally would be political poison in the Grand Canyon State, since that means she opposed an Arizona Republican icon, Sen. John McCain, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee. Lake is in first place in early polls, and if she wins, Trump will be a big reason.
2) Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District
Trump has endorsed Joe Kent against the Republican incumbent, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Herrera Beutler is one of the 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in instigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a move that attracted three GOP challengers. Kent is another first-time candidate. He is a 20-year Army vet who never lived in the district until a little more than a year ago. He has even less community standing than Lake and would have no shot at beating a six-term incumbent if not for Trump’s support.
3) North Carolina’s Senate Republican primary
Trump’s surprise backing of Rep. Ted Budd has made the obscure congressman a serious contender. Budd is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and has not built a strong statewide identity during his four years in Congress. Budd is facing two serious opponents, former governor Pat McCrory and former representative Mark Walker. McCrory would ordinarily be considered the man to beat, owing to his three prior statewide races and 14 years as mayor of the state’s largest city, Charlotte. A poll conducted for Club for Growth Action, which has endorsed Budd, shows McCrory well in front, but Budd appears to storm to the lead after voters are told of Trump’s endorsement. If this happens in next year’s primary, it will show that a Trump loyalist can muscle a strong candidate out of the way.
4) Alabama’s Senate Republican primary
Alabama’s Senate battle between Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Boyd Britt, a former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby, offers a similar dynamic between a Trump-backed firebrand and the old GOP establishment. Brooks, another Freedom Caucus member, is notorious for his involvement in the D.C. rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot and remains completely unapologetic for his role. Boyd Britt, on the other hand, has raised more than $2.2 million in the first three weeks after announcing her bid, a staggering sum that shows how strongly her old boss and the Alabama business establishment are behind her. A recent poll shows Brooks well ahead, but that’s before Boyd Britt has been able to spend her considerable war chest to introduce herself to Alabama voters. The first-time candidate is running as a strong Alabama conservative with deep religious faith, exactly what she needs to present herself as a genuine alternative to Brooks. This race will go to a runoff if no one wins a majority, and if Brooks can survive the onslaught, Trump’s support will be largely the reason he prevails.
There are two other races to watch where Trump has yet to endorse. He will surely inveigh against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), whom he blames for refusing to support his spurious claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Whomever Trump backs will test whether that issue motivates enough Republicans to oust an incumbent who has done nothing otherwise to anger the grass roots.
Ohio’s Senate race is another to watch for Trump’s involvement. Six candidates, most of whom are openly vying for Trump’s backing, are running to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Former state treasurer Josh Mandel leads in early polling, but that could easily change if Trump backs someone else.
This list will surely change as Trump wades into more races and campaigns get underway. But there’s already a discernible pattern, as Trump tends to back people who would normally have little to no chance other than for him. Should these candidates win, it will be solely due to him, showing other Republican officeholders that they must either get in line or get out. That alone makes the 2022 Republican primaries incredibly important for our nation’s future.