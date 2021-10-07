Alabama’s Senate battle between Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Boyd Britt, a former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby, offers a similar dynamic between a Trump-backed firebrand and the old GOP establishment. Brooks, another Freedom Caucus member, is notorious for his involvement in the D.C. rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot and remains completely unapologetic for his role. Boyd Britt, on the other hand, has raised more than $2.2 million in the first three weeks after announcing her bid, a staggering sum that shows how strongly her old boss and the Alabama business establishment are behind her. A recent poll shows Brooks well ahead, but that’s before Boyd Britt has been able to spend her considerable war chest to introduce herself to Alabama voters. The first-time candidate is running as a strong Alabama conservative with deep religious faith, exactly what she needs to present herself as a genuine alternative to Brooks. This race will go to a runoff if no one wins a majority, and if Brooks can survive the onslaught, Trump’s support will be largely the reason he prevails.