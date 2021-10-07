Elrich and the union leaders’ opposition is particularly galling because they also provided more than $90 million in premium pay to county employees for working in person during the pandemic — to recognize the risk of catching the coronavirus. According to our research it was the highest premium pay in the country, and the inside deal, hatched without submitting it to the council for approval, went too far and took disaster relief money from desperate small-business owners, child-care providers and other critical needs. Now these same leaders are fighting vaccinations for their members.