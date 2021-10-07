We need to take this step because County Executive Marc Elrich’s weak “vax or test” policy for county employees is not getting results. Though more than 90 percent of adult county residents are vaccinated, as of Sept. 30, only 77 percent of County employees reported at least one dose. Vaccination rates in some county departments are much lower, with the Department of Corrections and Fire and Rescue reporting just 63 percent of employees with at least one dose. That is just not good enough.
Getting vaccinated is one of our most powerful tools to contain the pandemic. We need more employers to adopt mandates. Unfortunately, rather than providing public leadership and working to persuade the minority of employees in their ranks who are resistant or hesitant about vaccinations, Elrich and the leaders of the employee unions have responded by attacking the council — and attacking me and my family — for considering this step with over-the-top rhetoric, calling the proposed mandate “an outrageous intrusion.”
Really?
Keeping our kids, grandparents and neighbors healthy is not an “intrusion.” It’s smart science — and smart policy. It’s why there are vaccination mandates in place for all our teachers and staff in our county schools and it’s why students have been required to have routine vaccinations for years. It’s why President Biden has mandated vaccination for all federal employees and contractors, as have the states of Washington and Massachusetts and hundreds of private employers.
It is simply common sense to require an intervention that the entire medical establishment believes will save lives. It is what we do for each other, recognizing that we are all in this together — even more so for employees in public service.
The only reason we are seeing unprecedented resistance to this lifesaving vaccine is the politics of the deniers. And by bending to the county union leaders, Elrich is joining this resistance.
Like all conscientious Democrats, I have called for shared sacrifice to contain the pandemic. Our residents have lost jobs, customers, education — impacts that really hurt.
For political leaders, joining in our community’s shared sacrifice means taking political risk to get the public health policy right, regardless of the fallout. Now it is Elrich’s turn to step up to the plate by supporting a strong vaccination mandate — even over the opposition of the county union leaders, without whom he could not have won his narrow victory in 2018. So far he has refused. So much for shared sacrifice.
Elrich and the union leaders’ opposition is particularly galling because they also provided more than $90 million in premium pay to county employees for working in person during the pandemic — to recognize the risk of catching the coronavirus. According to our research it was the highest premium pay in the country, and the inside deal, hatched without submitting it to the council for approval, went too far and took disaster relief money from desperate small-business owners, child-care providers and other critical needs. Now these same leaders are fighting vaccinations for their members.
On the bright side, Montgomery County is a remarkable success story on vaccinations. More than 90 percent of eligible county residents are vaccinated. This should be no surprise given our population, which includes employees of both National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. Many residents traveled statewide to get their shots, overcoming Elrich’s inability to get a state mass vaccination site here.
Elrich’s job is to protect public health and part of that responsibility is getting our public employees vaccinated. He is failing — and pandering to those who oppose vaccination mandates.
His “just say no” posture is nothing if not consistent. He opposes new housing, more solar, transportation improvements for the Upcounty area, wireless 5G and tough police reforms because he puts his own political interests ahead of the public good.
I am hopeful that my council colleagues will once again join me in overcoming the county executive to protect Montgomery County and move us forward.