“Doomism” also holds that even small changes in average weather have toppled past societies. Some historical societies did indeed suffer when climates changed for natural causes (more modestly than they undoubtedly will this century). Yet the idea of an ideal climate for civilization is based on centuries-old, racist assumptions that only Europe and North America were well suited for human development. Today, research in many fields finds that societies often adapted to past climate changes, and few collapsed. Some societal adaptations were counterintuitive; when land sank relative to sea levels, for example, populations repeatedly gathered near the coast.