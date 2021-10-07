In Eastern Europe, where the OCCRP is headquartered, we see the damage firsthand, as politicians, officials and business executives use this system to siphon staggering amounts of money abroad. We’ve seen natural resources plundered, pensions looted, state companies stripped and budgets gutted by corruption, only to have it all end up in Manhattan, London or Dubai real estate. One of the most egregious cases in the Pandora Papers came from Azerbaijan, where we found almost $700 million of luxury properties in London owned by the first family. That amount easily tops the hundreds of millions we have already painfully uncovered from Azerbaijan in other major leaks.