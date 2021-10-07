Ideally, Mr. McConnell would drop entirely his blockade of Democrats’ efforts to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. Republicans need not vote to raise the debt ceiling, so long as they do not object to allowing Democrats to do so by a simple majority vote. Mr. McConnell’s insistence on objecting was an attempt to force Democrats to use complex parliamentary maneuvers, to waste precious Senate floor time and to complicate the majority’s legislative efforts. No historical precedent or compelling principle justified the minority leader’s obstruction. He simply knew the debt limit must be raised and that Republicans could make it maximally painful for Democrats to do so. This may be fair legislative play in many other realms of congressional business, but it should be off-limits when it comes to raising the debt limit.