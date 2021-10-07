In a recent letter to the head of the city’s transportation department, D.C. Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), chair of the council’s committee on transportation and the environment, warned that the city is in danger of surpassing last year’s total of 37 deaths. And with 30 traffic deaths so far this year, D.C. already has exceeded the 27 deaths that were recorded for all of 2019. “Some of the death and violence in the District has complicated root causes and problems, but that’s just not true of road deaths,” Mr. Allen and Ms. Cheh wrote in the Sept. 28 letter. “We know how to build roads that will make people drive slower, that will allow pedestrians to cross safely, that will ensure our residents can ride bicycles without fear.” After a father and his two children were hit in a crosswalk by a vehicle while they were walking to school on Wednesday — “Walk to School Day” — the council members renewed their concerns. They pressed the administration to show urgency in following through on the promises of its Vision Zero policy, launched six years ago with a goal to end traffic deaths by 2024.