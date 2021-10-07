To say that Eastwood has mellowed with age is correct, as anyone who peruses the retrospective programmed on HBO Max through the end of the month can see, but it is incomplete. Even if in his latest, “Cry Macho,” Eastwood plays a cowboy who decides to settle down in a sleepy Mexican town, dancing his days away with a beautiful widow, he still hopes to portray himself as a man capable of throwing an effective punch at age 90. Eastwood’s turn toward the reflective, as well as his dissatisfaction with the idea that violence is the answer, isn’t always as cinematically satisfying as the very movies Eastwood is reacting against.