In the best short-term scenario, variants will continue to emerge but won’t have significant impacts. Delta now causes 99 percent of U.S. cases; the once-feared alpha variant is nowhere to be seen, and neither are variants that once seemed threatening after they emerged in New York, California, South Africa and elsewhere. Delta, in this scenario, will continue to outcompete any variant that emerges, and severe disease will be limited to the steadily decreasing few who still lack any immune protection. Breakthrough infections will still occur, but the immune systems of those vaccinated or previously infected will protect them against severe disease and death.