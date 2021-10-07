McConnell is right to be concerned that he has worn out the filibuster card with Manchin, specifically, who has watched Republicans deploy the filibuster to prevent a bipartisan inquiry into the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and refuse even to begin debate on voting rights. The New York Times quotes Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.), the No. 4 Republican in the Senate, who warned that if Democrats change the filibuster rule, "they’ll permanently change the Senate, permanently change the relationships that still matter in the Senate, and institute the idea that 50 of you plus a vice president of your party can always do whatever you want to do.” I think he’s got it.