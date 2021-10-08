It’s never been clear what, if anything, fuels the political philosophy of Scheer’s successor. The fact that O’Toole ran as a centrist in his first bid for party leader, then a “true blue” Conservative the second time, then back to a moderate for the 2021 general, has been cited as evidence the man is simply an opportunist — but perhaps opportunism deserved its chance. Plenty of confident people, both inside the party and out, have long insisted conservatism itself is the biggest weight around the neck of the Conservative Party, so it was certainly worth testing the thesis that voters would respond better to a candidate who sought to minimize the differences between himself and Trudeau. The fact that O’Toole failed while pursuing such a trendy strategy is probably now helping cloak him with a sort of “moderate privilege” a more conventional candidate would never enjoy. A recent Toronto Sun story was full of defensive quotes from party bigwigs in clear states of denial that their favored approach had flopped.