Most lawyers pride themselves on upholding high ideals of equality and fairness under the law. If ever there were a time for them to labor in service to these principles, that moment is now. As Attorney General Merrick Garland said in his recent call to action, “state courts are on the front lines of this crisis,” and lawyers, with their skills and training, are in the best position to guard that front. Lawyers have the power to save homes, families and futures. All that is required is the will to help, time to volunteer, and the solid judgment that comes from legal education and practice.