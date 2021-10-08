When I came to the league in 2020 as a 21-year-old, there was no anti-harassment policy, no mechanism for reporting incidents and certainly no support from officials when any abuse happened. I had no way to protect myself, and abusers preyed on my naivete. I would leave each practice to lie in bed for eight hours and dread the next day’s drills. I secretly prayed for an injury that would let me escape, even if just for a little while.