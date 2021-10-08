Today, we reach “herd immunity” against those diseases with childhood vaccines so that even the small percentage of people whose vaccinations haven’t produced immunity, or the larger percentage whose immunity wanes over the years, remain protected. While many will undoubtedly ask why we should vaccinate kids who are at low risk to protect higher-risk adults. The answer is that this has always been a consideration with childhood vaccination, as many childhood diseases are much more serious in adults than they are in children. My grandfather, who caught mumps as an adult, suffered severely for weeks; his children got off with mild cases.