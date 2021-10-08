The Shady Grove and Rockville stations are critical for people’s commutes from communities near and far. Shady Grove, the terminus of the Red Line, is a heavily commuter-based transit hub for more than 11,000 riders, and the Rockville station is a connection to a MARC station and an Amtrak station. More than a dozen Montgomery County Ride On bus routes, over half a dozen Maryland MTA bus routes and several WMATA Metrobus routes bring commuters to the Shady Grove and Rockville stations on their multimodal trip that begins as far away as Hagerstown. Additionally, the Rockville station is nestled in transit-oriented development with easy access for people heading to or from Rockville Town Center and Montgomery College-Rockville, the system’s largest and most comprehensive campus in a system of more than 50,000 students.