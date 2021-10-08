The Shady Grove and Rockville stations are critical for people’s commutes from communities near and far. Shady Grove, the terminus of the Red Line, is a heavily commuter-based transit hub for more than 11,000 riders, and the Rockville station is a connection to a MARC station and an Amtrak station. More than a dozen Montgomery County Ride On bus routes, over half a dozen Maryland MTA bus routes and several WMATA Metrobus routes bring commuters to the Shady Grove and Rockville stations on their multimodal trip that begins as far away as Hagerstown. Additionally, the Rockville station is nestled in transit-oriented development with easy access for people heading to or from Rockville Town Center and Montgomery College-Rockville, the system’s largest and most comprehensive campus in a system of more than 50,000 students.
Shady Grove is not only one of the busiest Maryland stations overall (rivaling only Silver Spring for that No. 1 spot), but it also is one of the busiest stations on Saturdays. These Shady Grove riders, if deterred from using Metro, will miss out on the new $2 flat fee for weekend service. Metro is doing itself a disservice: Just when area residents who would otherwise be drawn to returning to Metro to enjoy these improvements as the region is reopening, Metro is providing them a major, months-long inconvenience, countering the system’s aggressive efforts to lure riders back after a historic drop in ridership and fare revenue.
The Shady Grove and Rockville closures are confronting employees just as many are returning to work. A late-July Washington Business Journal survey found that early September seemed to be a turning point for many employers in the region as for when official hybrid work schedules would begin. Though some employers in the region have altered their return-to-work plans in light of the delta variant of the coronavirus, these delays would have to extend all the way until the weeks before the winter holidays or 2022 to avoid completely the Shady Grove and Rockville closures.
The inconvenience of the station closures will likely encourage commuters to habitually drive to work, which will drive up the region’s traffic. Habitual behavior is notoriously difficult to change, especially when doing so is inconvenient. New driving habits would be counter to the progress we’ve seen: Commuting alone has decreased from 70 percent to 58 percent over the past two decades as more people rely on public transit. If just 25 percent of commuters who would normally take public transit begin to drive instead, the additional traffic on already-congested roads could make an outsize impact. Pre-pandemic, Washington-area drivers already spent an average of 102 hours each year in traffic delays.
Transit authorities that typically route their buses to the Shady Grove and Rockville stations should consider rerouting some of their buses if most riders would need to then take a shuttle bus to Twinbrook. This can still be accomplished, and doing so would mitigate some of the inconvenience of a multimodal commute.
Going forward, transit authorities should consider more feedback before finalizing similar projects in the future. Does a new canopy for the Rockville station, requiring three critical months of inconvenience for riders of two vital Metro stations, justify increasing traffic and changing commuting habits? Major, months-long closures should require more input from community members and local leaders who are directly accountable to their constituents. This should involve collecting real feedback before final decisions are made, not just top-down communication. What good are transportation management district advisory committees (including the Greater Shady Grove Transportation Management District Advisory Committee, on which I sit) if they are not solicited for advice on important transportation management issues?
This better be a beautiful canopy.