First, on Feb. 17, Bowser unveiled the $15 million Gun Violence Prevention Emergency Operations Center, which was dubbed “a first-of-its-kind in the nation to deploy a public health approach to gun violence.” The mayor promised that her new Emergency Operations Center would have a soup-to-nuts menu of corrective programs aimed at engaging “people most at-risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of gun violence.” Staffed with city government “experts” in education, job training, mental health counseling, housing and other services, the initiative would be aimed at cutting down on the bullets and bloodshed on city streets.