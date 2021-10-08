Next, on June 7, Bowser announced a “$59 million investment in reducing gun violence and building safer neighborhoods” in what she called her “Fair Shot Budget proposal.” Given the state of D.C. gunplay, methinks “Fair Shot” was not the best choice of words.
On the heels of Bower’s declarations, goo-gobs of money have been transferred to targeted areas of the city. Exactly where the dollars have landed and to what effect are questions that will need to be asked and answered. The D.C. auditor and D.C. Council oversight committees may wish to take a closer look.
But it’s not too soon to say that following — or notwithstanding — Bowser’s bold declarations, crime continued its upward climb. Consider this two-month glance: From Aug. 7 to Oct. 7, the number of cases of violent crimes with a gun (homicide, robbery, sex abuse and assault with a deadly weapon) were up by 71 citywide compared with the same period a year ago. Notably, armed robberies increased in wards 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8.
Bowser claims she is throwing everything she has at gun violence. That may well be true. Clearly, her mode of approaching violent crime as a public health crisis is well underway. Its effectiveness remains to be seen.
But she has also identified another major obstacle to the city’s crime-fighting efforts. Bowser complains that the city’s policing is hampered by a lack of accountability for people arrested with firearms. And she points a finger at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes the city’s felonies and most misdemeanor cases.
“More guns, more people carrying guns, less accountability for people in the system for using guns,” she said this week.
D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III echoes Bowser’s concerns, charging that too many gun cases are dismissed. I have heard similar grumbling from others in law enforcement.
I wanted to get a better handle on decisions to bring criminal charges against people arrested by the D.C. Police, a process known as “papering.” Cases where formal charges are not brought are referred to as “no paper.”
Several weeks ago, I requested information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the papering of D.C. criminal cases in the first half of 2021. I got this summary back:
Homicides: Probable cause arrests reviewed: 53. Papered: 50 (94.3 percent). Other cases remain under investigation.
Assault with intent to kill: Probable cause arrests reviewed: 20. Papered: 17 (85 percent). No paper but pending investigation: one. No paper: two. Of the 17 that were papered, nine were charged as assault with intent to kill while armed; five as other crimes of violence (e.g., aggravated assault while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, etc.); and three as gun possession offenses only.
Carjackings and armed carjackings: Probable cause arrests reviewed: 18. Papered: 16 (89 percent). No paper: two. Of the 16 that were papered, 13 were charged as carjacking/armed carjacking; two as other felony cases (e.g., fleeing), with the carjacking case either not papered or referred for additional investigation; and one as a misdemeanor.
Felon in possession of a firearm: Arrests reviewed by Superior Court: 186 (more than a dozen other cases were charged in U.S. District Court). Of those handled by Superior Court, 112 were papered (60.2 percent). No paper but pending investigation: 45 (24.2 percent). No paper: 29 (15.6 percent).
So, are some gun cases getting dismissed, thus allowing gun-possessing dudes to walk free, as Bowser and Contee suggest? Most probable cause arrests are, in fact, being papered. Left unanswered: Are police making good arrests? That is, bringing cases that the government can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt? What’s more, is the criminal justice process a significant contributor to the gun violence crisis?
This we know: The causes of violence and bloodshed aren’t generated in the police station and courtroom. Look closer to home.
The solutions? Reform police practices to bridge the divide between cops and the community; reach youths before self-destructive behavior gets them dragged into the criminal justice system; create communities where people feel safe, and children and families have social and economic support; and take dangerous and repeat violators off the streets. Yes, to all, and easy to say.
Without the entire city — families, public safety and social services, business, elected leaders, community advocates and the faith community — pulling together, it’s all but impossible.
Except for the next well-staged crime prevention announcement.