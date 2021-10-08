Starting in 2020, the local emergency medical services have been overwhelmed by people with cellphones calling for rescue because they were not prepared for the environment. The weather is often fierce — that’s why the branches on the trees face only one way! The author congratulated her daughter on buying hiking boots after her hikes — but to hike without boots is not recommended. An experienced hiker prepares for weather changes — rain, lightning, fog, flooding — and rough trails by wearing boots and long pants and carrying a map, waterproof clothing, a good hat, extra water, a first aid kit and some food in a daypack. But I see people gaily trotting along in flip-flops or sandals, dependent on their cellphones, often lost — gasp! no GPS! — and it’s a little hard to have pity for them.