I was annoyed trying to find the name of the sculptor, Thomas Jay Warren. His name was not in the photograph caption, nor was it anywhere on the first page. The reader had to wait until the last column on an inside page to discover who the sculptor was. And then he was merely mentioned as an Oregonian whose design was checked for historical accuracy. I would have enjoyed learning that he has a long record of creating sculptures of notable African Americans.
Clearly, the article was not an art critique, yet the power of the political statement relied entirely on the power of the art. Giving credit to the sculptor should have been on the photograph as well as early in the article.
Arlette Jassel, Bethesda
●
Undeniably wrong
The otherwise insightful Sept. 23 Style article “Revisiting a nation’s talk about sex,” regarding moving the conversation forward relative to the #MeToo movement, got it wrong concerning the aftermath of the Lewinsky investigation. The article twice referenced a blanket denial by former president Bill Clinton, as follows: (1) “Clinton’s critics talked about the morality of adultery, Lewinsky’s age and their belief that he had lied under oath, which he has always denied,” and (2) “the President had lied under oath . . . (Clinton has always denied these charges.)” On Jan. 19, 2021, Clinton said, “I tried to walk a line between acting lawfully and testifying falsely, but I now recognize that I did not fully accomplish this goal and that certain of my responses to questions about Ms. Lewinsky were false.”
And The Post reported when Clinton left office: “With just hours left in office, President Clinton reached a deal with the independent counsel yesterday that ensures he will avoid indictment for his misleading statements about Monica S. Lewinsky. In exchange, Clinton offered prosecutor Robert W. Ray something he had never before been willing to give: a forthright admission that he gave false testimony under oath.”
More than 20 years later, FX has brought the subject to the forefront again with its 10-part American Crime Story series on “Impeachment.” The paper’s editors repeatedly have acknowledged that when an institution as reputable as The Post becomes part of the conversation, it is important that it provide an accurate recitation of the relevant historical facts. The former president’s initial denial of culpability did not withstand scrutiny — not even his own.
Robert W. Ray, New York
The writer was the Whitewater independent counsel from 1999 to 2002.
●
Someone didn’t play ‘The Oregon Trail’
In her Sept. 22 Wednesday Opinion column, “We have jobs . . . and workers at the border,” Kathleen Parker advocated eloquently for admitting a great many immigrants to relieve our serious labor shortage. She wrote, “We [unlike the would-be immigrants] can’t . . . imagine trudging through jungles and deserts, forging rivers.”
It would seem that anyone capable of forging a river ought to be particularly welcomed. Given the drought conditions in our Western states, we could use another river or two.
Or, perhaps, the intended phrase was “fording rivers.”
Donald R. Juran, Rockville
●
Urbanites can take a hike
We have a second house in Canaan Valley, W.Va., and know it and Dolly Sods well. The Sept. 26 Travel article “Longing for Dolly Sods” did nobody any good. The Sods is a beautiful wilderness, and the hiking is rough and the weather changeable. The area has been damaged by the recent influx of irresponsible urbanites swarming through it, making new paths on fragile lands, building illegal fire pits and wandering unprepared for the demands of a wilderness.
Starting in 2020, the local emergency medical services have been overwhelmed by people with cellphones calling for rescue because they were not prepared for the environment. The weather is often fierce — that’s why the branches on the trees face only one way! The author congratulated her daughter on buying hiking boots after her hikes — but to hike without boots is not recommended. An experienced hiker prepares for weather changes — rain, lightning, fog, flooding — and rough trails by wearing boots and long pants and carrying a map, waterproof clothing, a good hat, extra water, a first aid kit and some food in a daypack. But I see people gaily trotting along in flip-flops or sandals, dependent on their cellphones, often lost — gasp! no GPS! — and it’s a little hard to have pity for them.
Dolly Sods is one of the few designated national wilderness areas in the Eastern United States. What it needs is fewer people and smarter people, not cute stories about its now-damaged wonders. Local conservation groups are working to find ways to control access to the Sods — expect gates and reservations and payments and policing coming in the near future.
Claire Cassidy, Bethesda
●
Party time at the Hirshhorn
I guess it’s cheeky to say Matt McClain’s Sept. 30 Metro photograph, “An eye toward change,” caught my eye, but it certainly did. His photo of a red-dressed woman pointing at the Hirshhorn Museum’s Sculpture Garden with Nicolas Party’s “Draw the Curtain” spectral eye peeking out from its installation surrounding the museum is definitely art created from art.
I’m still trying to figure out the angle from which the photo was taken to create the sharp white and blue diagonal lines. I don’t know how many photos McClain took to capture this one, but it is magnificent. It’s rare that such art graces the newspaper page, but it’s such an enjoyable gem when it happens.
Ceresa Haney, Falls Church
●
Two-party time in China
In “Unrealistic expectations about change in China” [Book World, Sept. 12], James Mann reviewed my book, “China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom.” He made three major criticisms of my book.
First, he claimed that I reflect the (now discredited) viewpoint that, following its entry into the World Trade Organization, “China would be compelled by the rules of the international economy to take definitive steps toward a market economy, privatize its mammoth state industries,” etc. At no point did I state that WTO rules per se would compel China “to take definitive steps toward a market economy.” Instead, I wrote that “In 2008 [the Chinese Communist Party] halted the transition [to a market economy] because it recognized that further reform would undermine its totalitarian grip on political power.” I pointed out that the Communist Party leaders themselves saw a risk to their own power and wealth of further liberalization and privatization, and stopped them.
Second, Mann asserted that “there is no concrete sign that any of [China’s leaders] favor far-reaching liberalization, political or economic.” On the contrary, my book records that in real life, the leader of my fictional plot, Premier Li Keqiang, played “a decisive role in the biggest-ever collaborative project between China and the World Bank that produced China 2030, a wide-ranging, far-reaching report that indicated, in suitably diplomatic language, that the Communist regime would have to embrace pluralism and relax its suffocating grip on society if China was to avoid the ‘middle-income trap.’ ”
Third, Mann claimed that my book “ignores the developments in China over the past few decades, namely the emergence of strong vested financial interests in the repressive status quo.” On the contrary, the nonfictional three-quarters of my book describe these developments in detail. Moreover, I make 10 mentions of vested interests and ascribe to Li the following argument: “Further economic reform cannot be achieved with our one-party political system. It requires political reform. . . . Without it, we cannot overcome the vested interests that are blocking economic and every other kind of reform at every level.”
Roger Garside, London
●
Degrading
In her Sept. 26 Local Opinions essay, “Let’s raise Maryland’s grade for women in politics,” Julie M. Statland rued the absence of more women on the ballot but named only one Republican and immediately disqualified her on grounds of something happening in Texas, not Maryland.
Meanwhile, Statland ignored several women who recently ran for Congress: Kim Klacik in the 7th District in 2020, Liz Matory in the 2nd in 2018 and the remarkably well-qualified Amie Hoeber, who ran in the 6th District in 2016 and 2018. Nancy Jacobs ran in the 2nd District and Faith Loudon in the 4th in 2012. It would seem they all had a disqualifying issue for Statland; they were Republicans.
Margaret Schmidt, North Potomac
●
Puzzling misspellings
I am growing very tired of crossword puzzles that use foreign words as answers that are not spelled correctly. There is a world of difference between “ano,” the answer in puzzles to the Spanish word for “year,” and the proper answer of “año.”
Ralph Wilder, Burnsville, N.C.
●
Comics scores a double-double
The Sept. 25 comics section marked a new journalistic milestone by including two sets of comics that shared a common theme.
“Lio” and “Non Sequitur” focused on voodoo, and “Dustin” and “Zits” focused on teenage boys complaining about housework. Though a double-comic occurs among the 41 comics in the daily paper once every one or two months, this is the first double-double I’ve observed since my first report that y’all published on Nov. 7, 2015. A double-comic is a truly random event and excludes incidents when double- or triple-comics are prompted by an external influence such as Halloween.
Scott Price, Washington
●
Smee paints a picture
Sebastian Smee’s explanation of Richard Diebenkorn’s “Seawall” in his Sept. 19 Great Works, in Focus essay, “You may never let go of this painting’s light” [Arts & Style], brought back memories of mornings at the beach on Lake Michigan from my boyhood in Chicago. I remember the light from there as an experience of beauty and good things to come.
Smee always helps me see beyond the first glance.
Tom Clarkson, Vienna
●
Try boxing and dunking
The Sept. 26 Business article “In L.A., signs of climate change fill the air — and they bite” was very disappointing. It addressed the daytime biter mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti, which are growing in numbers in Southern California and increasingly harassing humans there.
While the article correctly noted that eliminating standing water where they breed can absolutely reduce mosquitoes’ numbers, it missed two other effective ways to deal with them: First, the best and environmentally safest way to kill mosquitoes in ponds, birdbaths and other places where water can’t easily be changed or dumped is with targeted mosquito larvicides such as Mosquito Dunks. Second, using simple box fans while relaxing outdoors effectively keeps weak flying mosquitoes away from people.
The biggest frustration, though, was providing free advertising for Mosquito Squad as a mosquito control of choice. Adulticides should be the last choice of mosquito control because of their high environmental impact. Pest control companies use permethrin, organophosphates and other lethal chemicals that kill not only mosquitoes but also almost any non-target insects such as bees, butterflies and other pollinators. Repeated applications of these dangerous chemicals deplete the numbers of these important animals, without necessarily reducing the totals of fast-reproducing mosquitoes.
If The Post is going to give free advertising, it should pick a product like Mosquito Dunks, which can safely target and kill mosquito larvae before they become adult biters and is safe around other pollinators, wildlife, pets and humans.
Kasha Helget, Alexandria
I had hoped somewhere in the Sept. 26 news article “In L.A., signs of climate change fill the air — and they bite” to read at least one sentence on the known negative environmental effects of using chemicals for mosquito control. Nope, the reporter didn’t bite into that topic.
Margie Orrick, Bethesda
●
A pro at nonproliferation
Regarding the fine Sept. 20 obituary of Ambassador George S. Vest, “U.S. diplomat stood at center of NATO, Cold War efforts”:
Vest should also be celebrated for leading the first U.S. delegation to the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a 1975 U.S. initiative that significantly curtailed sensitive exports leading to nuclear weapons proliferation. Vest made a seminal contribution to preventing follow-ons to the Indian and Pakistani nuclear weapons programs of that period.
Jan Kalicki, Alexandria
The writer was a member of the first U.S. delegation to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
●
When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go between 13th, 14th, I and K streets NW
The lengthy Sept. 25 Metro article and large photograph of the $21 million renovation of Franklin Square, “ ‘A model’ for all D.C. parks,” made me want to visit it — except that no address except “downtown” is given. That’s a large area to search in.
Marilyn Silvey, Ashburn
