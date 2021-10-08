Even before Brown was convicted, West’s career should have been over. In 1990, police suspected a man named Larry Maxwell of a triple murder near Meridian, Miss. Maxwell was seen on video going to work during the time the crime was allegedly committed. However, West claimed that he could match one victim’s stab wounds to a specific knife found nearby, and that he found marks on Maxwell’s hands that could only have been caused by gripping and stabbing someone with the same knife — to the exclusion of all other knives.