As the Taliban drew closer, most of my former colleagues and friends rushed to the Kabul airport to flee the country. My mother and I, however, stayed put in our home in Kabul. We told ourselves that the Taliban would not — perhaps could not — wind back the clock to a time when Afghan women and girls had no social, political and economic rights. The fact that the Taliban did not wantonly lynch former prominent adversaries they caught in Kabul, as they did during their first seizure of power in 1996, gave us hope that the group had learned from its past mistakes and would therefore not treat us merely as concubines this time.