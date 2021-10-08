Some of the biggest differences were shaped by an individual’s partisan loyalties, as one might have expected given President Biden’s aggressive efforts to respond to the coronavirus this year, compared with President Donald Trump’s frequent efforts to minimize the pandemic in 2020. Among respondents who said they favored the Democratic Party, 6 percent said their local school district’s response was too strict. Among Republicans, 32 percent said their district was too strict. For independents, 24 percent objected to their local district’s policies as too strict.