The officers instead bombarded the house with tear-gas grenades, destroying it and all of West’s possessions in the process. The house’s only occupant at the time was West’s dog, Blue, who somehow survived the siege. When West tried to sue the police for unnecessarily destroying her home and belongings, courts granted the officers qualified immunity, explaining that no earlier case specifically informed police that West’s permission to enter her home with a key and search didn’t include shelling it with noxious gas from outside. Unfortunately, when West appealed the case to the Supreme Court with the help of the Institute for Justice, the court declined to intervene.