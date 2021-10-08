For more than a third of my life, I wrote restaurant reviews under the pseudonym Jean Le Boeuf — as one in a long line of Le Boeufs at the News-Press in Fort Myers, Fla. The name dates to 1979 and has been handed down critic to critic. Le Boeuf could, in theory, be anyone. That was the point. But if my inbox served as indication — where emails started “Dear Sir” and “Cher Monsieur” — most readers assumed Jean was a dude. A French dude.