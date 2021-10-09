Too often, governments answer very real problems by turning them into opportunities for the political gain of those in power. The sovereign island city-state is a convenient place to evaluate the trend: Its legitimate vulnerabilities have been known to become excuses for illegitimate incursions on civil liberties. This certainly appears to be the case with a new law designed to fight against foreign interference, but worded so broadly that it could allow the ruling party to level vague accusations of involvement with interests abroad against anyone it wishes to silence.
Individuals and groups deemed “politically significant” will be required to disclose overseas funding sources, after which they may become subject to certain “countermeasures.” Internet service providers and platforms could be forced to hand over the data of offending users as well as remove supposed anti-state content — and even block apps.
The reason, according to proponents of the measure, is to shelter the multiethnic nation, with its open economy and strategically sensitive location in Southeast Asia, from “hostile information campaigns” that could “stir up dissent and disharmony by playing up controversial issues such as race and religion” — similar motivations to those behind an overreaching “fake news” law of two years ago. Indeed, these are the same risks a French Military School Strategic Research Institute analysis warned of in a report on Chinese influence in Singapore.
Yet efforts to contain such risks can easily become tools of a draconian regime. Look, for instance, to Russia, which is demanding a hefty fine from Facebook for repeatedly failing to “remove information dangerous to citizens” on its properties, including calls to protest after the arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Or to China, where the country’s cyberspace administration is calling for algorithms to be fair, transparent and — here’s the rub — in alignment with Communist Party ideology.
None of this, of course, is any reason for the United States to leave its own tech giants free of any regulation. Quite the opposite, in fact: If the United States can respond in a nuanced, balanced way to challenges ranging from foreign interference, to incitements to violence, to privacy violations, it can prove it is possible to respond to excesses without the government imposing excesses of its own.