Critics weren’t watching an also-ran news network; they were witnessing the culmination of a media realignment. Conservative disenchantment with the establishment TV news networks in the United States had been brewing for decades — at least since Spiro Agnew roared about it in the late 1960s — and little by little, a constituency for Fox News was sprouting up, perhaps in places where media critics didn’t much venture. The people targeted by Fox News didn’t see themselves in the coastal types who huddled in TV studios and reported from Manhattan and Washington, D.C. Along with the fine points of television broadcasting, this sentiment was something Ailes grasped.