It’s not too late for a retraction, Houston Chronicle!
Not all the early coverage of Fox News, which this week celebrated its 25th anniversary, was quite so sunny. New York Times reporter Bill Carter, a big deal in that era of media coverage, wrote in January 1996, “The idea, some suggested, was to give Mr. Ailes a toy to play with, though, given the current state of Fox News as described by some insiders, it may be less a toy than an imaginary friend.”
Joanne Ostrow in the Denver Post: “First impression of the Fox News Channel: Pass the Dramamine.”c
And Frazier Moore of the Associated Press wrote days before the launch: “FNC will be battling one other thing: skepticism from onlookers that, despite Murdoch’s might and Ailes’ scrappiness, FNC joins the all-news free-for-all too small, too late, too green — and, in practice, too much like the others.”
As Brian Stelter pointed out in CNN’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter, these “naysayer” quotes have gotten some rotation in at least one previous Fox News anniversary. Though gloating is never an elegant posture, give the Fox Newsers their due: The early snark and savvy dubiety look silly with a couple of decades’ hindsight.
Critics weren’t watching an also-ran news network; they were witnessing the culmination of a media realignment. Conservative disenchantment with the establishment TV news networks in the United States had been brewing for decades — at least since Spiro Agnew roared about it in the late 1960s — and little by little, a constituency for Fox News was sprouting up, perhaps in places where media critics didn’t much venture. The people targeted by Fox News didn’t see themselves in the coastal types who huddled in TV studios and reported from Manhattan and Washington, D.C. Along with the fine points of television broadcasting, this sentiment was something Ailes grasped.
“I have noticed that the words fair and balanced are terrorizing people in the news business," Ailes said in 1996. "Somewhere between 56 (percent) and 82 percent of American people think news is biased, negative and boring. So let’s take 60 percent as the number — it looks like a marketing niche to me.”
So credit the longtime political operative-cum-television producer — who, incidentally, commemorated the network’s 20th anniversary by getting fired for sexual harassment in the run-up to the celebration — for peering around a sociocultural corner.
And there the credit halts. It’s one thing to corral a constituency; it’s quite another to poison that constituency. We won’t belabor the extensive and atrocious misadventures of Fox News, which this blog and many, many other sources have highlighted to our mutual exhaustion. There’s enough to fill a mammoth website.
For the sake of brevity, we’ll just highlight a development that so happens to coincide with the big 25th anniversary: The ongoing lawsuits against Fox News by voting-tech firms Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems. Both of these companies claim they were the subject of false coverage in the aftermath of November’s presidential election, and both sued the network for the efforts of key hosts — Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs (who no longer has a show on Fox Business Network) are among the offenders — to associate their work with election-rigging.
They both have strong cases, and an August hearing in the Smartmatic suit demonstrated why: Lawyers for the defendants have trouble defending the content. Fox News has claimed that the allegations from President Donald Trump and his representatives were of “public concern” and thus protected by the First Amendment.
More than just about any other case study, however, the Fox News “big lie” coverage exposes just what Ailes’s creation did with the audience it identified and then cultivated. Consider: On Nov. 10, Hannity told his viewers that there was trouble in this great democracy. “Now, tonight, millions of Americans, you do feel betrayed,” he said. “According to Politico, look at this: 70 percent of Republicans, they don’t believe this election was free, fair, and for a good reason.”
Yeah, part of that “good reason” was perhaps that Hannity himself — in service to Trump, of course — had been laying the groundwork for popular suspicions about election integrity. In early October 2020, for instance, he interviewed Trump and invited him to riff on the topic: “How do we have voter integrity?” Hannity asked, yielding to a predictable Trump rant about voter fraud.
A week later, he welcomed Trump back for more unopposed extemporizing on this nonexistent scourge. At the end of that month, he interviewed a guest who said Trump would have to win Pennsylvania by four to five points because of voter fraud. Hannity asked, “When you say the president would have to win by four or five in Pennsylvania because of voter fraud, are we talking about Philly?” After the election, Philadelphia would become the state’s No. 1 target of Republicans’ baseless fraud allegations.
It’s a machine, in other words — promoting lies, and then reporting their traction as national news. That’s what Fox News has done with the vocal plurality of Americans in its corner, 25 years running.