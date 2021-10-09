According to a report released this year by the International Center for Journalists and UNESCO, for every Facebook comment in support of Ressa, 14 others attacked and undermined her. She was called a “presstitute.” Users called for her rape and beheading. Facebook did little to stop the onslaught — its inaction is even more appalling because of the clear links between the abuse and the Duterte regime’s skill at organizing online trolls. Even though the Philippines is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a journalist, Ressa says the platform told her there was little it could do to protect her because of her status as a public figure.