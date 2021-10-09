Everytown for Gun Safety put together a list of recommendations for the Biden administration on school safety that goes beyond the active-shooter drills that research shows only make children more anxious. Top on the list is the secure storage of firearms so that children can’t get their hands on them. In incidents of gunfire on school grounds, as much as 80 percent of shooters under the age of 18 got the weapon from their home or those of friends or relatives. Schools should follow the lead of districts that have required parents to be educated about the importance of locking up firearms, and laws are needed mandating safe storage with stiff penalties for violators. This would help prevent school shootings, and reduce the number of accidental shootings and youth suicides, too.