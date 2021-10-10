Not enough Americans know about the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, during which Biden’s predecessor tried to strong-arm the Justice Department and force state officials to reverse election results. The president needs to let Americans know how close we came to disaster. He can preview a range of policy responses (e.g., reform of the Electoral Count Act, standards for impartial audits), but he really should be talking about preventing the crown jewel of America — its democratic elections — from harm. The American way is not to resort to violence when you lose, but to concede graciously. The American way is not to bully the people who count the votes but to celebrate their devotion to duty. He could consider presidential democracy awards for Americans who defend elections, peaceful transfers of power, and respect for law and order.