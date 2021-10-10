“I had been prepared to lose in court, but not to lose the issue. I regard this as a winnable cause — and winnable in the near term.” That was D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) in 2000 commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision to affirm the ruling of a three-judge panel that D.C. residents do not have a constitutional right to voting representation in Congress. Ms. Norton was clearly wrong in her optimism about getting justice “in the near term” for D.C. residents — a point painfully driven home more than two decades later when the Supreme Court ruled against a legal effort to give the District voting representation in Congress. No question, though, that Ms. Norton was right in her resolve that this is a cause — involving fundamental rights for American citizens — that must be won and not abandoned.