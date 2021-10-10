It is believed this may be the first time in recent memory that a D.C. police officer has been charged in an on-duty death. Off-duty officers have been charged in domestic violence cases, and there have been instances in which special police officers have been charged, but police and prosecutors told The Post’s Peter Hermann and Spencer S. Hsu they could not recall any other cases in which a member of the D.C. force has been charged with an on-duty death. We have faulted the U.S. attorney’s office for its seeming unwillingness to take on cases involving law enforcement officers — most notoriously the shooting of Bijan Ghaisar by U.S. Park Police officers. Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips was right that most police officers “execute their duties in an exemplary manner,” but this indictment is a welcome sign that prosecutors will seek to hold them to account when they do not.