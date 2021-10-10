A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed last month charging two D.C. police officers in connection with the death of the young Black man who has left behind a young daughter. Officer Terence Sutton, 37, charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy and obstruction of justice, was accused of causing Mr. Hylton-Brown’s death by driving a police vehicle in conscious disregard for an extreme risk of death or serious bodily injury. Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 53, Officer Sutton’s supervisor, was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Both men have pleaded not guilty and their guilt or innocence will be determined by the courts. But it is hard to read the indictment and not be chilled by the alleged details. How Officer Sutton raced through multiple stop signs and drove the wrong way on a one-way street at speeds reaching 45 miles per hour. How Mr. Hylton-Brown lay bleeding in the street but the officers failed to make proper notification to the police unit that investigates major accidents. How the officers provided a misleading account of their actions, with Officer Sutton denying he engaged in a chase. How they turned off their body-worn cameras after the collision and engaged in private conversations. How the officers got updates on Mr. Hylton-Brown’s condition but only when they learned he required a breathing tube, had a skull fracture and was in critical condition did they tell the watch commander about the serious injuries. He died two days later.
It is believed this may be the first time in recent memory that a D.C. police officer has been charged in an on-duty death. Off-duty officers have been charged in domestic violence cases, and there have been instances in which special police officers have been charged, but police and prosecutors told The Post’s Peter Hermann and Spencer S. Hsu they could not recall any other cases in which a member of the D.C. force has been charged with an on-duty death. We have faulted the U.S. attorney’s office for its seeming unwillingness to take on cases involving law enforcement officers — most notoriously the shooting of Bijan Ghaisar by U.S. Park Police officers. Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips was right that most police officers “execute their duties in an exemplary manner,” but this indictment is a welcome sign that prosecutors will seek to hold them to account when they do not.