The committee found: “Beginning on the day former Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation and continuing almost until the January 6 insurrection, Trump directly and repeatedly asked DOJ’s acting leadership to initiate investigations, file lawsuits on his behalf, and publicly declare the 2020 election ‘corrupt.' Documents and testimony confirm that [acting attorney general Jeffrey] Rosen, and in some cases other senior DOJ leaders, participated in several calls and meetings where Trump directly raised discredited claims of election fraud and asked why DOJ was not doing more to address them.”
Trump had no less than nine contacts, several in person, with Justice Department officials seeking to strong-arm them into helping him overturn the election, the committee reports.
The report also details the nefarious role that Jeffrey Bossert Clark, the former acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Division, played in pushing baseless theories to invalidate the voting results in Georgia and other states. He produced a letter inviting state legislatures — with no proof — to declare they had found “irregularities” and call a special session to issue a competing slate of electors.
Trump also tried to enlist U.S. attorney Byung Jin Pak in his scheme. The president forced him out, according to the report, because Trump believed Pak "was not doing enough to address false claims of election fraud in Georgia.” Trump then installed a crony “outside the line of succession” who he thought would be more compliant.
As the report notes, statutes regarding federal obstruction and the Hatch Act’s criminal provisions may have been implicated. Coupled with efforts to coerce state officials such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn election results, it is now clear that Trump’s effort to steal the election was serious and deliberate. More disturbing is Republicans’ continued fidelity to a former president who so blatantly violated his oath and was willing — eager, even! — to toss aside democracy to remain in power.
Several consequences should flow from this report. First, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack should plow through the documents and testimony the Senate has, call witnesses to testify under oath and, as required, make referrals to state bar associations (as the Senate Judiciary Committee did with Clark) and to the Justice Department. Second, it is becoming harder with each new revelation for the Justice Department to avoid its own investigation and possible prosecution of Trump and his enablers. If this sort of blatant activity is deemed acceptable, not only Trump but also every wannabe authoritarian candidate will do the same. Finally, every Republican on the ballot in 2022 should be confronted with this evidence and asked if they support Trump and find this conduct acceptable. No one who condones such anti-democratic antics should hold office.
For delving into the details, exposing the extent of Trump’s assault on democracy and putting in context the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, we can say to the majority on the Senate Judiciary Committee, well done.