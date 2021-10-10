Several consequences should flow from this report. First, the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack should plow through the documents and testimony the Senate has, call witnesses to testify under oath and, as required, make referrals to state bar associations (as the Senate Judiciary Committee did with Clark) and to the Justice Department. Second, it is becoming harder with each new revelation for the Justice Department to avoid its own investigation and possible prosecution of Trump and his enablers. If this sort of blatant activity is deemed acceptable, not only Trump but also every wannabe authoritarian candidate will do the same. Finally, every Republican on the ballot in 2022 should be confronted with this evidence and asked if they support Trump and find this conduct acceptable. No one who condones such anti-democratic antics should hold office.