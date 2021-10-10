“There are some people that want to just ignore what the Constitution says and do their own thing,” Scalise said during the interview. He’s right, but those who would ignore the Constitution are on his side — including Trump. And those who make excuses for them, such as Scalise, have no business being in positions of authority. Democrats must remember that, as much as they may tire of each other, control of Congress is precious. That means doing everything in their power not just to boost their chance of holding both houses, but to best maximize that power before it is lost.