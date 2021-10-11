Details of this research are described in grant proposals by EcoHealth Alliance to the NIH, recently made public by the Intercept after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The grants were funded over several years. The researchers were using another bat coronavirus, known as WIV1, which is related to the virus that caused the SARS epidemic of 2002-2004. They genetically manipulated it by installing spike proteins from three other related viruses, thereby creating three novel coronaviruses. These three could not have triggered the pandemic if they somehow escaped from the lab or infected a researcher, but they show that “gain of function” experiments — making organisms more infective — were ongoing in Wuhan. The chimeric viruses were then tested on mice with respiratory cells genetically altered to resemble those in human lungs. The NIH decided the experiments did not fall under U.S. restrictions on gain-of-function research, a decision that has drawn criticism that NIH oversight was lax.