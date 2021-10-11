Progressives are not off on a lark. They’ve negotiated down from a $6 trillion plan to $3.5 trillion and have signaled in every way possible that they are willing to go lower. The agenda they are fighting for is the agenda Biden ran on in 2020 and presented in his American Families Plan. His “caregiving economy” speech in July 2020 laid out precisely the rationale he is now offering for the reconciliation package: “mobilizing a 21st century care and elderly childhood education workforce, to deal with the caregiving crisis.”