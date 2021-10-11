Over on the House side, Democrats have essentially given their proxy to Biden. There is no equivalent of holdup Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) in that chamber. Sober centrists such as Abigail Spanberger (Va.) and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) are firmly with Biden. Even obstreperous moderate Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), who was left sputtering and abandoned by his allies when his demands for a clean vote on the infrastructure bill were not met, is not threatening to blow up the deal should it not include a tax break for wealthy people in blue states.
Progressives are not off on a lark. They’ve negotiated down from a $6 trillion plan to $3.5 trillion and have signaled in every way possible that they are willing to go lower. The agenda they are fighting for is the agenda Biden ran on in 2020 and presented in his American Families Plan. His “caregiving economy” speech in July 2020 laid out precisely the rationale he is now offering for the reconciliation package: “mobilizing a 21st century care and elderly childhood education workforce, to deal with the caregiving crisis.”
While the media prefers to follow the favorite cliche about moderates vs. progressives, the issues, as far as we can discern, that Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are raising are not “moderate” at all. They are driven by moneyed interests and parochial concerns.
Manchin does not like raising the corporate tax. That makes him an outlier in a party that overwhelming favors making corporations pay something in taxes. In a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll, 82 percent of Democrats favored raising at least $2 trillion from hikes on corporations and superwealthy individuals. Manchin is also pushing the coal industry’s agenda in balking at climate change provisions. That, too, is entirely out of the mainstream of his party.
As for Sinema, reports first suggested she sought cuts in the green energy spending (which she subsequently denied). Indeed, it would very odd if the senator who started her career as an environmental activist objected to spending money on renewables. Moreover, such objections would not even reflect the views of her state’s voters, who overwhelmingly favor robust clean-energy measures.
On Medicare drug negotiations, there are few issues that unite both parties more strongly than limiting prescription drug costs. The Kaiser Family Foundation reported in a June poll that 88 percent of all voters favor allowing the government “to negotiate with drug companies to get a lower price on Rx drugs that would apply to both Medicare and private insurance.” Nevertheless, this seems to be a big sticking point for Sinema, a favorite recipient of Big Pharma money.
The Phoenix New Times reported:
Why might Sinema have such reservations? One reason might be that she has significant financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. According to opensecrets.org, Sinema has taken more than $466,000 from individuals and political action committees tied to the pharmaceutical industry since she was first elected in 2018. Last year, Kaiser Health News dubbed Sinema a “pharma favorite in Congress” who is a “leading recipient of pharma campaign cash” even though she won’t have to run for reelection until 2024.
Sanders has pointed to dark money as well. “Take a hard look at those people who are opposed to strong legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, and take a look at their campaign-finance reports,” Sanders told reporters Friday. “See where they get their money, how many of them get their money from the pharmaceutical industry, and the executives there. And I think there will be a direct correlation.”
So let’s recap: Progressives are aligned with Biden and their party on this plan. Democratic moderates in both the House and Senate are in favor, as well. The two holdouts are advancing positions (anti-green energy, anti-prescription drug controls) that are neither moderate nor representative of the party as a whole. So let’s not pit “moderates” against “progressives.” This is the Democratic Party vs. dark money and the senators it influences.