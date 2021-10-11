Whitfield’s saga is a prime example of what happens when a school district is uninterested in taking threats to educators seriously. After being publicly accused of promoting critical race theory, Whitfield recalled a situation in which he asked Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District officials to do something about an individual who had been publicly harassing him. “They told me he was just being drunk,” he said. Whitfield asked whether the person could be barred from football games where they might interact, he said, but the request was denied. “This behavior is excused.” Whitfield is still on administrative leave and plans to appeal the school board’s decision last month not to renew his contract.