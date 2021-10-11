Earlier this year during hearings before the House and Senate, current and former commanders of our forces in Asia indicated that China might take military action against Taiwan in the next six years. Already, tensions across the Strait of Taiwan are rising rapidly with incursions by a record number of Chinese aircraft. In response, the Taiwanese foreign minister said last week that Taiwan is preparing for war. The Biden White House continues to affirm America’s long-standing commitment to a democratic Taiwan as “rock solid.” And we know now that U.S. Special Forces and Marines have been operating as trainers in Taiwan for at least a year.