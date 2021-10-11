To be sure, there is never a good time for an energy crisis. And in some respects, now might seem especially inconvenient. But the timing could be fortuitous — if global leaders learn the right lesson from this energy crunch. It’s one they should have learned long ago: Fossil fuels are not so resilient after all. If we want more reliable, cleaner and, yes, cheaper energy sooner, we must make policy choices that expedite the inevitable transition away from carbon.