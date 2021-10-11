School boards, staff members and teachers across Florida say they feel their jobs put them in danger. They are worried about both covid’s stubborn persistence and angry parents who reject mask-wearing. A furious group of such parents showed up Monday outside the Sarasota school board chairwoman’s home, waving signs and chanting. One could be heard saying, “We see you in there, Shirley. We want you to come out for a redress of grievances. This is the line we will die on. Shirley, come out.”