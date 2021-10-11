Teachers’ work is sacred. It helps shape our children’s intellect, habits and attitudes. It is also sacrificial: The hours are ridiculously long, the bureaucracy is unyielding and the pay is insultingly low — particularly in Florida. The state ranked among the lowest in teachers salaries until this year when new teachers finally got raises and has seen housing costs jump considerably. The covid-19 pandemic — which spiked to its highest level in Florida this past summer — has made the demands even more exhausting.
"I don’t think those in power appreciate the worth of what we do.” said Robinson, a 20-year education veteran who teaches at University High School. “Everybody is double- and triple-timing it. I am having stress dreams about work, about the 17 hours a day we are routinely putting in.”
Certainly, the government has only made teachers’ lives harder. Robinson said she feels whipsawed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s antediluvian approach to the covid-19 virus. Sacrifice suddenly has its limits.
Two months ago, DeSantis (R) forbade school district administrators to require masks. Now, school boards that mandate them are being fined. They cannot force covid-exposed students to quarantine. And Florida almost lost out on $2.3 billion in federal aid for schools this fall because it was the only state that chose not to apply for the third round of covid relief. After a swift and loud outcry, the DeSantis administration reversed course on Thursday.
School boards, staff members and teachers across Florida say they feel their jobs put them in danger. They are worried about both covid’s stubborn persistence and angry parents who reject mask-wearing. A furious group of such parents showed up Monday outside the Sarasota school board chairwoman’s home, waving signs and chanting. One could be heard saying, “We see you in there, Shirley. We want you to come out for a redress of grievances. This is the line we will die on. Shirley, come out.”
As Robinson aptly said, “When you have the leader of the state setting a poor example, it’s going to happen.”
Teachers are quitting their jobs in droves, particularly younger ones, and who can blame them? As of July, 2,137 teachers have left the Orlando-area Orange County school system, either by resigning or retiring, Wendy L. Doromal, the president of the county’s Classroom Teachers Association, told me, adding that another 493 teachers told a recent survey they are currently thinking of leaving or retiring.
“It’s more than we have had previously, and it just keeps going and going,” Doromal said.
Statewide, there were 5,000 teachers and 3,700 support-staff vacancies in early August. There is also a major substitute teacher crisis, not to mention an intense shortage of bus drivers.
Attempting to get students caught up on their studies after a year and a half of pandemic malaise and mostly online learning requires extensive extra work from teachers, Robinson said. With school all in-person this year, classrooms are more crowded and less sanitized. She notices kids struggling socially and failing to concentrate. Some kids faced covid-related deaths in their families or massive disruptions at home.
“Kids are pretty much checked out,” Robinson told me. “I’m telling kids to pick their heads up off the desk. Part of it is shellshocked craziness.” She added: “I’m seeing a lot of acting out."
At her school, students and teachers who get infected or are exposed to the virus must quarantine, which makes her feel safer. But with no online learning programs to keep students engaged, she needs to make sure they don’t fall behind. And what about the teachers who are out? Who fills their slots?
“It’s chaotic,” she told me.
The pressure is relentless. Standardized school testing is restarting this year and she needs to help her intensive reading students, “who are at wildly different levels,” keep pace, she said.
“Now we have to turn up the heat to catch them up,” Robinson said. “They lost a year and a half. I understand we want to make up for lost time, but at the expense of their physical and mental health?”
Calculate her actual hourly wage and it’s stunning that Robinson, who is 61, hasn’t joined those who are quitting. But, with retirement not too far off, she says she’ll hang in. She hopes that, somehow, the state will recognize reality and finally offer the help she and her colleagues desperately need.
“They want us to do this and that to bring normal back,” she told me. “But normal is not back.”