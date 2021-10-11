Former PepsiCo chair and CEO Indra Nooyi is something of an icon for women’s business empowerment. Nooyi, born in India, stands out for both her achievements and the context in which she rose: Women make up fewer than 10 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs, as do minorities. During and after her tenure at Pepsi, Nooyi has talked about her struggles as a mother, daughter and wife in a workplace designed for men. Her new book, “My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future,” intends in part to ease the way for other women to ascend the corporate ladder.