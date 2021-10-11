Elections are the other priority. My job is to be out of a job, by having an elected president take office as soon as possible. To that end, we will first establish a new, inclusive electoral board (CEP) to ensure free and fair elections. Once we have a new electoral board, it will be up to the board to put forward as soon as possible an electoral calendar so we may elect a president and parliament and conduct local elections, which are so long overdue. It is my objective to have these elections conducted in the second half of 2022, so that we may have an elected president before the end of 2022.