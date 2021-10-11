Now that the “rolling coup” has received more attention, the media must — for once — take the side of democracy. What would that look like? First, they would interrogate every Republican about the coup attempt and the threat to discredit elections. That should be the first question of any interview (and if the Republican tries to deflect, the only topic). Second, they must start covering attempts to subvert elections around the country with the seriousness they deserve. Why do Republicans support such efforts? Why would Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) not create an exception to the filibuster to pass a bill with protections against future election chaos and violence (e.g., standardized audit practices, tightening up the Electoral Count Act)?