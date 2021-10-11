And in “No Time to Die,” it’s those ideals themselves that are the source of danger. In an effort to create a targeted weapon that could be used to supplant the double-0 program, MI6 head Gareth Mallory greenlights technology that can also be used to wipe out families or even entire genetic lineages. When Bond’s efforts to destroy the technology are thwarted, the only course left is to destroy a facility that Bond is no longer able to escape. After decades of killing on-screen to uphold the values of the British intelligence system, Bond dies to clean up that system’s mistakes. It’s a conclusion befitting a world that spent August grimly riveted by the collapse of the U.S.- (and British-) backed regime in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.