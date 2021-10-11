Nick Clegg, Facebook’s mouthpiece, tried to clean up the company’s image on the Sunday shows, but his clever dodges could not hide two major problems.
First, Facebook keeps promising reforms but does not deliver. Clegg’s back-and-forth with CNN’s Dana Bash finally resulted in a confession of sorts:
BASH: I have a binder here full of the research that you’re talking about that was released. And I understand it is a minority of users. But these are vulnerable children. What are you doing to change that, to change the way that you operate your platform, so that those minority... as small as they are, don’t feel the way they feel when they use it?CLEGG: Well, first thing, we — I mean, we have paused work on something called Instagram Kids.We actually think that's part of the solution, but we understand the concerns are such at the moment that we need to just press pause, listen to experts, consult with others, explain our intentions, and so on.In the meantime, we're going to introduce new controls for adults of teens on an optional basis, obviously, so that adults can supervise what their teens are doing online.Secondly, we’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is, where our systems see that a teenager, a teen, is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well-being, we will nudge them to look at other content.And the third additional and new measure we’re introducing is something called Take a Break, where we will be prompting — prompting teens to just simply just take a break from using Instagram. And I think these are exactly the kinds of things which are in line with ongoing work we have been doing in line — in cooperation with experts for many years...BASH: So, are these things...CLEGG: ... that we clearly want to double our efforts going forward.BASH: Are what you just listed, these are things that you’re going to do in the future or things that you already have in place?Because this survey was published internally two years ago.CLEGG: Yes, and we have done many things, of course, since then, which is precisely why we do the research. And I do think...BASH: But have you already implemented what you just listed, or is that going to happen in the future, things like nudging children away from harmful content?CLEGG: No, I was answering your question, because you asked me what we’re going to do. Those are our future plans.BASH: Okay.
One day. Someday. In the meantime, Facebook critics argue that the tech giant has never invested in the numbers of human moderators needed to police the platform.
Clegg’s second admission by omission regarded Facebook’s role in the Jan. 6 uprising:
BASH: [Whistleblower] Frances Haugen is now poised to meet with the Jan. 6 committee. I understand you have said that only those who broke the law in and around Jan. 6 are to blame for the insurrection. But just a simple yes or no, did Facebook’s algorithms amplify or spread pro-insurrection voices ahead of Jan. 6?CLEGG: Let me be clear, because there’s been a lot of, I think, somewhat misleading discussion about what the algorithms do. And they’re algorithms. There are hundreds, thousands of them in Facebook — Facebook, as much as there are in many online companies. But what the ranking algorithms do — in other words, that’s the crucial algorithms that help decide ... what you see more prominently on your ... News Feed on Facebook...BASH: Right.CLEGG: ... than other pieces of content.If you removed the algorithms, which is, I think, Frances Haugen, one of her central recommendations, the first thing that would happen is that people would see more, not less, hate speech, more, not less, misinformation, because these algorithms are designed precisely to work almost like giant spam filters to identify and deprecate bad content.And I really do think we should remember that technology.... of course it has downsides. ... [but] also has very powerful positive effects. And that is one of the reasons why...BASH: But my question is specifically about Jan. 6. Did the algorithms that are in place amplify pro-insurrection voices ahead of Jan. 6, yes or no?CLEGG: Look, that — given we have thousands of algorithms, and you have millions of people using this, I can’t give you a yes-or-no answer to the individual, personalized feeds that each person uses. We cooperate with law enforcement, of course, to give them content that might have showed up on our platform.But let's be clear, of course, January the 6th, the responsibility for that is for the people who broke the law, who inflicted the violence, who aided and abetted them, who encouraged them, both in politics and in the media to take that...BASH: Yes, and I get that. And I don’t think anybody is saying anything different.CLEGG: But...BASH: But is it a problem that Facebook, that you’re not really sure if your platform allowed it to fester and amplify, what ended up as this huge attack?CLEGG: No, what I was — what I was simply saying is that the algorithm, the whole point, of course, of Facebook is that each person’s News Feed is individual to them.It’s like a sort of individual fingerprint. And it’s — and that’s basically determined by the interaction of your choices, your friends, your family, the groups you choose to be part of, and those ranking algorithms that I referred to earlier.So I can’t — I can’t give a sort of generic answer to each person’s individual feeds.BASH: Okay.
In other words, Facebook does not know or will not say how extensively violent insurrectionists relied upon its platform. What we do know is that incitement on Facebook was extensive, and that it disabled certain safety mechanisms after the election, according to Haugen. As CBS reported, “Prosecutors cite Facebook posts as evidence — photos of armed partisans and text including, ‘by bullet or ballot restoration of the republic is coming!’ Extremists used many platforms, but Facebook is a recurring theme.” Moreover, Facebook’s employees furiously pointed to the company’s delinquency in moderating “stop the steal” disinformation and calls for insurrection.
Legislators from both parties are catching on to Facebook’s tactic of glibly encouraging regulation and promising reforms, but making no substantial changes. Even on the simplest level, the resources to moderate the platform are not commensurate with the power of algorithms to juice up conspiracy theories, hate and disinformation.
Cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, fired from the Trump administration for calling out the “big lie” of a stolen election, hit the nail on the head in an appearance on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” when he recommended requirements that “these platforms [provide] access to security researchers, to journalists, to regulators.” He and other cyber experts and regulators are pushing to modify or strip away liability protection on content accelerated by algorithms.
There is also bipartisan support for a new regulatory entity that would have the expertise to set industry standards and bolster privacy laws. The latter might deprive Facebook and other online companies of the data they use to capture users’ attention and, in turn, sell to advertisers. (There is widespread agreement that the Federal Trade Commission is not up to the task.)
On this issue, the European Union is far ahead of the United States. It already has in place more extensive privacy regulations and is constructing a new regulatory scheme. Alexandra Geese, a lawmaker in the European Parliament from Germany, told the New York Times, "Any trust there could be in the company has been destroyed. We now know we need to regulate because the company will not stop breaking things. And breaking things means breaking people and democracies.”
Haugen’s testimony underscores the value in letting former insiders lead the discussion. We should hope others like Haugen step forward to inform the discussion. The White House should consider convening a sort of whistleblower commission of knowledgeable ex-tech officials who can conduct open sessions to educate the public (and Congress). The group can then recommend a new framework for regulating tech. An informed and carefully calibrated response to social tech’s dangerous effects is long overdue.