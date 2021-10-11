BASH: I have a binder here full of the research that you’re talking about that was released. And I understand it is a minority of users. But these are vulnerable children. What are you doing to change that, to change the way that you operate your platform, so that those minority... as small as they are, don’t feel the way they feel when they use it?

CLEGG: Well, first thing, we — I mean, we have paused work on something called Instagram Kids.

We actually think that's part of the solution, but we understand the concerns are such at the moment that we need to just press pause, listen to experts, consult with others, explain our intentions, and so on.

In the meantime, we're going to introduce new controls for adults of teens on an optional basis, obviously, so that adults can supervise what their teens are doing online.

Secondly, we’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is, where our systems see that a teenager, a teen, is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well-being, we will nudge them to look at other content.

And the third additional and new measure we’re introducing is something called Take a Break, where we will be prompting — prompting teens to just simply just take a break from using Instagram. And I think these are exactly the kinds of things which are in line with ongoing work we have been doing in line — in cooperation with experts for many years...

BASH: So, are these things...

CLEGG: ... that we clearly want to double our efforts going forward.

BASH: Are what you just listed, these are things that you’re going to do in the future or things that you already have in place?

Because this survey was published internally two years ago.

CLEGG: Yes, and we have done many things, of course, since then, which is precisely why we do the research. And I do think...

BASH: But have you already implemented what you just listed, or is that going to happen in the future, things like nudging children away from harmful content?

CLEGG: No, I was answering your question, because you asked me what we’re going to do. Those are our future plans.

BASH: Okay.